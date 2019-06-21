This photo, taken near the entrance of the Sweet Shop, features owner Theodore Costes, Roy Nicholson, (first name unavailable) McCarron and Agnes Pappas behind the counter. (Courtesy of the Saint Albans Museum)

ST. ALBANS – Step back in time to downtown St. Albans in 1925. The Sweet Shop, owned by Theodore Costes, was located at 12 North Main Street. These images depict the interior shortly after opening.

Above, the first, taken near the entrance, features Costes, Roy Nicholson, (first name unavailable) McCarron, and Agnes Pappas behind the counter.

Below, the second, taken in the seating area at the rear of the shop, depicts Theodore and Anna Costes along with several unidentified customers and wait staff.

This photo, taken near the seating area at the rear of the Sweet Shop, depicts owner Theordore Costes and Anna Costes along with several unidentified customers and wait staff. (Courtesy of the Saint Albans Museum)

These were provided to the Saint Albans Museum by retired Vermont District Court Judge and former state senator George Costes. If you have any historic images to share of former businesses or restaurants in St. Albans, please contact the museum.