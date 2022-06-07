The standoff between Gov. Phil Scott and the Green Mountain Care Board [GMCB] over who has the authority to guide the state’s health care system should be foremost in the minds of Vermonters concerned about the quality, accessibility and affordability of their health care. It should be the lead question asked of every candidate seeking election to the Legislature or to statewide office. It’s that important.
The tension is between the five-member GMCB that wants more authority to set health care policy and a governor who insists that the GMCB stick to its regulatory guidelines and leave the policy making to those who are elected - meaning his administration and the Legislature. The differences came into play as the governor reluctantly signed into law S. 285, which appropriates $4 million to the GMCB to design a plan hospitals would use to set their budgets.
The tension reflects a health care system that, in the governor’s words, “is at risk of significant disruption and instability.” Mr. Scott’s not so subtle message is that he doesn’t want the board to make things worse, that he wants the health care system protected. GMCB chair Kevin Mullin had an equally pointed response when he said: “We can’t just let the status quo go on forever…[Hospitals} would like to just be left alone. I understand that. But, unfortunately, Vermonters can’t afford for them to be left alone.” Mr. Mullin said the governor did not have the authority to “exert influence over the board.”
Caught between the governor and the GMCB is the state’s troubled health care system, which is experiencing financial pressures unlike anything the state’s hospitals have seen. In August, each hospital will put next year’s proposed budgets before the GMCB. While the board has historically limited rate increases to roughly 3.5 percent, it’s a given the board will be asked for the approval of rate increases far in excess of past years. Particularly from the state’s two largest hospitals, the University of Vermont Medical Center [and its affiliates], and Rutland Medical Center.
Also caught in the middle is the patient and the people who pay their health insurance premiums each month. If the GMCB approves a rate increase of 10 percent, for example, the insurance companies pass the lion’s share to the ratepayers. Health insurance is already expensive, adding another 10 percent is what causes the public to complain.
The complaints register both with those elected [the governor and legislators] and the GMCB.
To be fair to the GMCB the purpose of the $4 million study is to figure out how hospitals can be operated so that future budgets are more in line with the public’s ability to pay. Part of the process also involves moving the state’s health care system from a fee-for-service model to a capitated payment system managed through OneCare Vermont, the state’s accountable care organization.
The unvarnished objective of Mr. Scott and his administration is to make sure the $4 million plan doesn’t do more harm than good [politically] and that the public and the health care system are aware of the pending changes and what is involved. The legislation authorizing the $4 million also requires that the proposed plan “provide hospitals with predictable, sustainable funding that is aligned across multiple payers, consistent with the principles set [in the bill] and sufficient to enable the hospitals to deliver high-quality, affordable health care services to patients…”
The trick for those assigned to write the plan is how all players in the system can be made whole and, with that accomplished, how the rate increases can be kept at historically low levels. Four million dollars would be a small price to pay if that were to prove possible.
Mr. Mullin is correct in saying the governor doesn’t have the power to influence the members of the GMCB and its decisions. It’s an independent board set up to be free from political influence. For good reason.
That said, the governor also has to sign off on any appointment to the board and he will have that potential for three of the five-member slots between now and October. He could easily ensure through the appointment process that the people he appoints agree that the board’s responsibility is strictly regulatory and does not involve policy.
The governor also made it clear that should the board go off the reservation he had the power to draft legislation to change the board’s mission and its regulatory structure. He could propose eliminating the board altogether.
The only clarity in the power struggle between the GMCB and the governor is that much rides on the $4 million study. It’s something that demands the attention of us all. There is no other issue that affects our pocketbooks or our quality of life more.
By Emerson Lynn
