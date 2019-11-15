ST. ALBANS — In 1980, Rob Cioffi, fresh out of college, came back to St. Albans to settle in his hometown.
He hadn’t been there long when he received a phone call from his friend John Walsh asking if he’d be interested in helping revive the St. Albans youth football program.
He agreed, but he had no idea he was embarking on a journey that would encompass forty years of his life.
Walsh, Jim Hilton, the St. Albans Recreation Director, and Cioffi joined forces and established a 6-8th-grade team.
Cioffi had played football for BFA in his high school years, but he was always a small kid and didn’t get much time on the field.
“I remember a picture that ran in the Messenger,” said Cioffi. “I was standing next to Gordy McCrae who was over six feet tall and 200 pounds. I was 5’8” and just over 100--they titled the picture ‘the long and the short of it.’”
In his junior year, Cioffi opted to go back to JV where he played for John Bostwick and Bob Cagggige.
“Those guys made the game fun! I learned to have fun with the game, I was a leader on the team, and I had success,” said Cioffi.
Drawing from his experience and the lessons he’d learned from Bostwick, Bob Ashton, BFA’s athletic director and Cioffi’s beloved former hockey coach, and Dick Hebert, head coach of the Bobwhites, Cioffi guided the Steelers through their inaugural season.
The team needed equipment to start the season, and Hilton managed to come up with some second-hand pads and helmets.
“The helmets were bright orange. We put them on the receivers and running backs,” said Cioffi, laughing. “When we got into our first game we realized that we knew where all of our receivers and running backs were, but so did the defense!”
After a team vote, the thirty players who came out for the team opted to call themselves the Franklin County Steelers.
“The Steelers had won the Super Bowl the year before, so they were front and center on the kids’ minds,” said Cioffi, chuckling.
The Steelers scrimmaged teams in the Burlington Youth Football League that fall and began to establish themselves in the league.
In 1981, the BYFL allowed the Steelers to become part of the League, under the condition that they played all their games on the road.
“We didn’t care; we wanted to play football and get our team to the next level,” said Cioffi.
In ‘81, Randy Heald, Carl Laroe and Pat Manhan joined the coaching staff. Laroe and Heald remained with the program for decades.
“We won a lot of our games because we were tougher than the other teams,” said Cioffi, smiling. “We told the kids that if they worked hard and made an effort it would pay them back.”
The Steelers proved themselves that season, taking on the South Burlington Dolphins in the state championship. The Dolphins earned the 31-19 win, but the Steelers earned the respect of the league.
“That inspired our program to kick it up a gear! We were all young coaches, and we were having the time of our lives,” said Cioffi. “We were in our twenties--the big kids getting to coach.”
1982 was a banner year for the program as the Steelers went 8-0 and even got to play some home games. They won the BYFL state championship—beating the Dolphins 37-6.
Kids from all over the county were eager to play for the Steelers, and Cioffi and his staff did what they could to get them to practice.
The staff found ways to get kids like Joel Martell and Mickey and Pete Smith to practice daily.
“Joel Martell was phenomenal,” said Cioffi. “They were all good players and hardworking kids, so I rearranged my schedule and picked them up for practices.”
Another undefeated season came in 1983, and so did another state championship.
Geoff Murray, head coach of the BFA St. Albans varsity football team, was the quarterback for the Steelers in ‘84. Although the 22-game win streak ended that season, Murray and the Steelers captured the program’s third state championship.
In 1988, the entire league got a name change, becoming the Northern Vermont Football League, as interested grew in areas outside of Chittenden County.
A fourth state championship came in 1988 after the Steelers lost to Essex in ’85 and lost in the finals again in ’87.
“We had a lot of success coaching, but for me, it was all about the relationships with the guys,” said Cioffi. “I have coached around a thousand kids in forty years, and I still love seeing those kids as adults today.”
During the late ’80s and early ’90s Cioffi took on the BFA St. Albans JV team, coaching many former Steelers, and enjoying many undefeated seasons.
In 1990, Cioffi and his BFA St. Albans JV team had a phenomenal, undefeated year as more former Steelers filled the ranks at the high school level.
“Those kids knew how to play football. I coached the last seven games of that season on my own. I had a lineman named Danny Ellis who stepped up like a player-coach and helped me lead the line,” said Cioffi.
In ‘93, Cioffi coached both the BFA JV team and the Steelers. The JV went 9-0 and the Steelers lost in the championship game.
Form 1994 to 2000, the Steelers went through a building period. The league rules had changed, and now only four of the twelve teams went to playoffs.
The Steelers also added a 5th and 6th-grade team to the program, providing football to even younger members of the Franklin County area.
Cioffi, whose son Chad was now in the Steelers program, took over the Steelers 5-6th-grade team in 1997.
“That season was the first time I coached any of my kids in the 18 years I’d been coaching,” recalled Cioffi.
Cioffi followed Chad to the 7-8th-grade team in ‘99. It was that year that Brad Ravlin joined the Steelers coaching staff. They also lost a friend and coach as Mike Pyer passed away.
“That was an incredible group of guys,” said Cioffi, looking over a photo of the team.
In 2000, the 7-8th-grade team lost in the semifinals, and it was Chad’s final year with the Steelers.
“I said goodbye to a group of boys I’d coached for four years,” said Cioffi, flipping to a photo of that team.
In 2001, BFA’s head coach Ed Webley asked Cioffi, who’d stepped down briefly, to rejoin the BFA program. Ravlin took the Steelers and Cioffi, Bob Corey, and Tom Macdonald coached the Bobwhite freshmen.
“Tom was one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around. He was very intellectual about the game, and he could transfer his knowledge to any kid around,” said Cioffi.
In 2002, the BFA JV team under Cioffi, MacDonald, and Ravlin went undefeated. No one scored on the team until the seventh game of the season.
“We kicked off to Middlebury, and they ran it back for a touchdown,” said Cioffi, “But we ended up winning that game. For me, it was the end of a long journey. I’d been coaching those guys for six years in a row.”
“I had found that chemistry of connecting with the kids on that level and they’d play for me on the football field. They knew I had their back and they had mine. If I see any of those guys today, it’s like seeing a long lost son you haven’t seen for a while.”
Also in 2002, Geoff Murray, a former Steeler and a player of Cioffi’s, was named to the BFA Bobwhites varsity football head coach position.
Cioffi joined Murray on the coaching staff of the varsity team in 2004, working alongside his former player and coaching Chad once again.
The varsity team lost in the semifinal game, and Cioffi said another round of goodbyes to Chad and another group of former Steelers.
“I was in a personnel role with the varsity team at that time, which I enjoyed. I always try to figure what they can do and encourage them in that direction,” said Cioffi.
Meanwhile, from 2004, 2005, 2007, and in 2010, the Steelers lost in the finals each year, once at the Collins Perley complex.
Another first took place in 2012 when Cioffi was coaching his son Owen on the Steelers, and Chad, his oldest, joined the Steelers’ staff as a coach.
“That’s the one time I was coaching one son and coaching with another,” said Cioffi. “We lost 19-18 in the semi’s that year.”
Tragedy struck the family in 2014 when Cioffi’s son Ben was injured in a terrible car accident.
Ben spent eight months in rehab, and the football community surrounded the Cioffi family with love and support.
After the accident, Cioffi, who’d run every aspect of the Steelers for 34 years, had a lot on his plate.
“I had a lot of support, especially from the football community,” said Cioffi. “And it was during this time we developed the St. Albans Football Board to oversee the program.”
“The Steelers had been run like a sole proprietorship for decades. A change was overdue, especially with the liability in the society we live in today,” said Cioffi, “and my life was turned upside down with the accident.”
Chad took over as the head coach for the 7-8th grade Steelers and Cioffi stayed on to assist.
In 2015, Nick Norris, Chad Cioffi, and Rob Cioffi coached the Steelers 7th-8th grade team. That group of kids, who were seniors in the 2019 season, went to the semifinals, losing to Essex.
In 2017, an era came to an end as Chad and Rob left the Steelers. In 2018, Chad became the varsity football coach at MVU, where he requested that his father join him.
Regardless of what team Cioffi has coached, there’s one thing that has remained crucial to him.
“I loved the kids,” said Cioffi, “and the game really has been my safe haven. I coached at Houghton Park for 38 seasons, and to have the chance to be part of bringing this game to a new area in the community really mirrors some of what we spent time building in the 80s.”