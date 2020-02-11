What a wonderful winter celebration weekend! Milton Recreation would like to thank community members of all ages who came out and joined the fun during Milton Winter Festival events February 8 & 9 and we appreciate everyone bearing with us and Mother Nature as we postponed Friday’s Party in the Park activities to Sunday evening instead. Thank you to all of Milton Winter Festival’s spectacular sponsors, donors, organizers, volunteers and supporters and everyone who helped make this 12th annual event a HUGE success. We are looking forward to Milton Winter Festival 2021! Please be sure to contact the Milton Recreation Department if you, your organization or business would like to be involved or have ideas for next year’s event!
Thanks again!
Kym Duchesneau
Recreation Director
Town of Milton Recreation Department