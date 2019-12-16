Thank you to those who so generously contributed to the Colchester Community Food Shelf over the last few weeks. On November 18, we turned on our freezers hoping to receive at least the 110 turkeys we needed. By the end of Tuesday, November 26, we had collected enough turkeys and fixings for everyone who picked up a turkey, filled our three freezers with turkeys for future distribution. That made a total of 144 turkeys; almost 3,000 pounds of canned goods, plus financial donations. Please remember the Food Shelf as we move away from the holiday season with donations of canned goods and also financial donations. With heartfelt appreciation for your continued support, we wish you and your families a Peaceful and Joyful Holiday Season.
Marcia Devino
Board of Directors
Colchester Food Shelf