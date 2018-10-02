GEORGIA- Thaddeus Stanley Pawlaczyk (Ted, Teddy, Dad, Papa), 89, of Georgia went to join the Lord surrounded by his wonderful family on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.

Ted was born on June 1, 1929 in West Rutland, the son of the late Stanley and Sophia Kasuba Pawlaczyk. He graduated from the University of Vermont, and was an Officer in the United States Air Force, in Aviation, where he served his country for 5 years. He was the Director of Franklin Grand Isle Mental Health, and the Vice President of Vermont Republic Industries.

A wonderful loving man, he married the love of his life Ellen Carroll on Nov. 27, 1965. He said that he had the best life, they were so very happy together and that the 53 years together went by too fast.

He had an incredible sense of humor and was so funny, loved golfing, being outside, all kinds of sports, traveling, camping, the ocean, the Red Sox, Celtics, and the Patriots. He loved to go shopping, BBQs, and was always very active. He was a very hard worker, and a very dedicated man. However, the most important thing to him has always been his family with whom he adored and was so very proud of. He will be greatly missed but always remembered.

Ted is survived by his devoted loving wife Ellen J Pawlaczyk (Carroll) of 53 very happy years together; His son Joseph Pawlaczyk and his fiancé Celeste Baker, his daughter Lynn Pawlaczyk and her fiancé Andrew Stevenson. His grandchildren: Hunter Pawlaczyk, Reese Pawlaczyk, Spencer Pawlaczyk, Matthew and Ashley Pawlaczyk, James and Kerrianne Pawlaczyk, Wyatt Pawlaczyk and his fiancé Courtnee Cox, Christopher Pawlaczyk, and Alexander Case. His great grandchildren: Lillian, Jayden, and James Jr.; His sister Eleanor Wasik, his sister in law Florence Pawlaczyk, Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends, Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother: Henry Pawlaczyk, his granddaughter Victoria Pawlaczyk, his in-laws, George and Margaret Carroll (Cotter) of Fair Haven and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Catholic Church, Main Street in Milton with Fr. John Feltz, celebrant. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton. Vigil prayers will be offered at 7:45 p.m. by Fr. Feltz.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495-1460

Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com