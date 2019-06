ST. ALBANS – Terrance “Terry” John Sweeney, 73, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 following a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Services will be held at the Georgia Plain Baptist Church in Georgia Plains, Vt., on June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Ilion, N.Y., at a later date.

