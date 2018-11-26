ST. ALBANS – Teresa Lorraine Lemons, passed away Tuesday Nov. 20, 2018, at the UVM Medical Center with her family at her side.

Born in Burlington on Oct. 9, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Joseph and Beatrice Marion (Beaupre) Valiquette. Teresa was 76 years old.

Teresa was married to Gerald A. Lemons, Sr, who pre-deceased her on Dec. 29, 1983.

Survivors include her children, Gerald Lemons, Jr and his wife, Kathy, of Mississippi, Dean Lemons and his partner, Kenneth Silodor of Florida, Becky Coutts and her husband, Jeff, of St. Albans and Lori Lemons of St. Albans, grandchildren, Michelle, Michael, Tanya, Brook, Breeann and Caleb and several great-grandchildren; and siblings Frederick Valiquette, John and Mary Valiquette, Millard Utter, Edward Ross and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gerald, Teresa was pre-deceased by siblings, Ada and Donald Bacon, Marjorie and Robert Superneau, Carolyn and Herbert Chamberlain, Helen and Ralph Sumner, Beatrice Ross, Janice Valiquette, Shirley Utter, Joseph Valiquette and longtime companion, Bob Waddle.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the care and comfort received at the UVM Medical Center.

A graveside service to be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in the Spring will be announced at a later date.

Assisting the Lemons family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.