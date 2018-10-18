FAIRFIELD – Teresa C. Menard, age 76, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born Feb. 12, 1942 in Georgia, Vt., to the late Edmund and Rose Anna (Morin) Brier.

Teresa was a resident of Fairfield where she and her husband operated a dairy farm and raised their five children. She was active at home and in her local community. A homemaker; she gardened, knitted, crocheted and was a lifelong seamstress. She loved to feed and watch the birds, enjoyed traveling with friends and family, and enjoyed time working at the Fairfield Town Clerk’s Office. She was a member of the Franklin County Homemakers Guild, St. Patrick’s Bazaar, Red Hat Society, and a devoted parishioner of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughter Brenda Menard of Fairfax; her sons; Furman “Norman” Menard Jr. and his wife Sarah, Joseph Menard and his wife Michelle, Michael Menard, Albert Menard and his wife Dawn, all of Fairfield; her grandchildren, Jared Paradee and his wife Lacy, Jessica Paradee and her fiancé James, Elijah Paradee and his wife Maegan, Elizabeth and Emma Menard, Kylee and Anthony Ryan, Landis Menard, Caleb, Colin and Joshua Menard; her great grandchildren, Ramona, Wesley, Adley, Riley, Lakota and Ryland; her brothers, John Brier and his wife Linda, Robert Brier and his wife Denise, Stephen Brier and his wife Penny; her sisters, Jeannette Hoffman and her husband Jim, Susan Garrow and her husband Robert; her brother-in-law, John Gebo; her brother-in-law, Dan Menard and his wife Joyce, brother-in-law, Gerald Menard; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Teresa was predeceased on March 28, 2005 by her best friend and husband, Furman N. Menard Sr. whom she married Aug. 29, 1960; their daughter, Denise who died at birth; her brothers, Joseph Brier and Kenneth Brier, and her sister, Mary Gebo.

Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 116 Church Rd., Fairfield, Vermont. Interment will be held at the St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Teresa’s memory may be made to a fund allocated for continued work making St. Patrick’s Church handicap accessible, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 116 Church Rd., Fairfield, Vermont and/or Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

