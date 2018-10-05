Sean Kio, left, will co-chair Enosburgh’s forthcoming technology innovation committee, pending town selectboard approval. Jim Cameron, right, proposed a grantwriter position for broader Enosburgh at the Initiative’s meeting Thursday night.

ENOSBURG FALLS — The Enosburgh Initiative discussed two committees at the Initiative’s Thursday night gathering. One is already in the works. The other is, as of Thursday night, still a proposal. But both could be pivotal for the community.

Sean Kio proposed the “technology innovation committee” to the town selectboard at a September selectboard meeting. The selectpersons reacted positively, according to the selectboard’s Sept. 10 meeting minutes. They told Kio to create bylaws for the committee and come back.

The committee’s purpose is to integrate technology into Enosburgh in ways that serve the community. Not abstract ways, but specific ways, like publicly accessible, village-wide wireless internet access, education for those without experience using the latest technology or access to that technology for those who don’t have it.

Basically, Kio told Initiative members Thursday night, the committee’s purpose is “closing the digital divide.”

Kio will co-chair the committee, if the selectboard approves the committee going forward. Kio lives in Enosburg Falls, but works for Burlington Telecom as a graphic designer, marketing strategist and web master.

Kio has already found previously unutilized digital resources here, specifically fiber optic cables of the sort used for high-speed data connection. The Vermont Electric Power Company installed the cables years ago at the initiative of then-CEO Christine Hallquist. Now they’re “just waiting to be used,” Kio said. Probably not for home fiber-optic data connections — installation costs are expensive — but possibly for the proposed village-wide wireless network.

Kio said the committee plans to use a survey designed by the Mozilla Foundation, the non-profit behind the Firefox web browser, to determine what, technology-wise, the Enosburgh community is looking for. Kio said he plans to distribute the survey through the local American Legion to start.

