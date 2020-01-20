Special Education teacher at Colchester Middle School (CMS)
When did you realize you wanted to teach?
I’ve always loved learning something new. I think I realized I wanted to teach when I was a middle school student. I had so many teachers I looked up to and I knew I could do it too.
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you do instead?
I started out as an art teacher and I could definitely see myself having a gallery somewhere selling paintings.
What’s your favorite aspect of teaching?
I love inquiry-based teaching. Kids can do so much when you give them a path to get there and support during the bumps along the way. It also recognizes what students bring to their own learning and helps to stretch their thinking.
If you could change something about the education system, what would it be?
I would love it if we could take some of the stress out of learning. Standardized testing puts assessment at the forefront when we could be spending more time teaching the whole child. Education is moving toward measuring growth in a better way.
What is your favorite book?
The Odyssey; such adventure, mythology, travel, true love, and being lost then found! I have never loved a story more.
What would your students be surprised to learn about you? (i.e. hidden talents, hobbies, etc…)
I love to take things apart and build things.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure meal or dessert?
Scallops, definitely.
Describe a moment when you really connected with a student.
I had a student who went through some really hard times in her middle school years. We talked a lot about everything from school to friends to growing up and she kept in touch with me through high school. She had a plan for after high school and is now doing what she wanted to do. I know how tough that was for her and I admire her strength.
What is a difficult aspect of teaching?
All the time we spend not teaching. We have paperwork, meetings, trainings, scheduling, grading, etc. Teachers work very hard all year, yes even summers, on all the stuff that happens outside of class time. But it has to get done.
What song do you know all of the lyrics to?
“Girl On Fire,” Alicia Keys.
What current trends among your students are baffling to you and why?
Flossing. I don’t get why it has such staying power.
What makes you proud to work in the Colchester School District?
I am so proud of our school, our families, and the people I work with; both students and teachers. My students work hard at understanding and teaching each other. Our teachers have great ideas, care about students and each other, and our families have been wonderful partners in helping our students grow into independent young thinkers.