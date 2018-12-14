On Sunday, July 4, 1976 at 2:45 p.m., a Time Capsule was buried adjacent to the Clark Veterans Memorial in Taylor Park. An engraved marker was later placed over the site. The vault was constructed of 1-½ inches of concrete outside and was lined with a ¼ inch resin coating, making it impervious to water. The museum has the complete list of the around 200 articles placed in the capsule, such as photos of city officials, the fire department, local boy and girl scouts, store catalogs, phonograph records, and a copy of the St. Albans Messenger, dated July 4, 1976. The vault was donated by the Heald Funeral Home and the Marker by Champlain Memorial and is to be opened on July 4, 2076. If you have any photos you would like to share with the museum, please contact us at 527-7933 or at www.stamuseum.org.