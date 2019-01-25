St. Albans Police Chief Gary Taylor will be inducted into the Vermont State Colleges Hall of Fame in March.

ST. ALBANS — St. Albans Police Chief Gary Taylor never expected to earn a college degree. After all, all he ever wanted to be was a cop.

Now he will be inducted into the Vermont State Colleges Hall of Fame in March. He is a graduate of both the Community College of Vermont (CCV) and Johnson State College, now part of Northern Vermont University.

College wasn’t on the horizon when Taylor graduated from Burlington High School in 1974. “My brothers and I were the first generation in my immediate lineage to graduate from high school,” he said.

With no money for college, or even the thought of attending, he joined the Air Force and became a law enforcement specialist. Returning to his hometown of Colchester after leaving the military, he joined the rescue and fire departments.

He also joined the Air National Guard where he met several police officers from Vermont, including Brian Searles, then with the South Burlington Police Dept.

Searles, who Taylor describes as a friend and mentor, advised him to apply to the Winooski department, which was hiring. Not for the last time, he took Searles’ advice, joining the Winooski force in 1977.

Serving on the Colchester Police Dept. had long been Taylor’s goal, but the chief wouldn’t hire him because he wasn’t big enough, Taylor said.

When the chief changed in 1979, Taylor moved to the Colchester force. “I loved it out there,” he said.

To read more about Taylor’s path to success, pick up a copy of the weekend Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.