Kenna Lovelette pitches first complete varsity game for the win!
Enosburg softball 9 vs. Spaulding 2
The Hornets went on a five-run streak in the fourth inning to pull away from the Crimson Tide.
Enosburg offense: Sophie Burns: 2-4; Emma Keelty: 3-4, 2b, 2 run, 2 rbi; Erin Dietty: 2-3, 3b, run, 2 rbi, and Meg Severance: 2-2, 2b, 2 run, bb
Enosburg pitching: Makenna Lovelette pitched her first complete game at the varsity level, allowing 6 hits and striking out 7.
Hornets can't outlast Crimson Tide
Enosburg baseball 3 vs. Spaulding 6
Enosburg pitching: Kam Lovelette threw for 5 2/3 innings allowing4 runs, striking out 5, and walking 2. Justus finished the game for the Hornets allowing 2 runs.
Enosburg Offense: Peter Stiebris and Shea Howrigan each had 2 hits, and Kam Lovelette had one hit and two RBI.
Thank you, Heather Lovelette for the beautiful photos of the Enosburg teams!
