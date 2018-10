From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Tabby is an extremely outgoing guy. He is two-years-old and loves taking long naps and exploring the shelter. He is super friendly and loves people of all ages and seems to get along well with most of the other cats here at the shelter.

Tabby is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.