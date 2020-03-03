SWANTON Village — All articles on the Swanton Village ballot passed this Town Meeting Day.
Village President Neal Speer, trustee Adam Paxman and village clerk Dianne Day were reelected. All were unopposed.
Voters in the village approved proposed allocations of $131,726 for the general fund, 405-77, $517,597 to operate the Highway Department, 430-54, $80,833 to run fire department, 434-52 and $686,886 to operate the police department, 350-134.
Voters also passed the proposal to place the the following surplus funds into capital reserves: $30,615 for future equipment purchases and paving, $20,600 into a capital fund for future Municipal Complex upgrades and $18,400 into a capital fund for future fire department purchases by significant margins.
A proposal to borrow up to $25,000 from the Community Development Block Grant Revolving Loan to replace water lines in the village was approved, 420-65.