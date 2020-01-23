Thank you to the Swanton Royals coaching staff for providing this update and the accompanying photos. Messenger Sports values coaches and players of all ages in Franklin County.
SWANTON — It's no secret that youth programs build varsity programs. Committed youth coaches, players, and their families run the roads of Franklin County and beyond to provide young athletes with the skills and experience they need to compete at the next level.
Preparing for the future is great, but enjoying the present is just as important. Tim Bourdeau and Jeremy Paradee, coaches of the fifth and sixth grade Swanton Royals sent these photos to Messenger Sports to get their players some time in the spotlight.
"The Swanton Royals 5/6 Girls basketball team is having another good year on the court," said Bourdeau.
The Royals, currently holding a record of 6-2, play primarily in the Saturday league against other local 5/6 Girls basketball teams.
The team also plays other local teams not in the Saturday league. The team is made up of 14 players, and two coaches, Coach Tim Bourdeau and Coach Jeremy Paradee.
According to Bourdeau, the team has come a long way in the short two and a half months they have been playing together.
Six of the players also play for the grade 5/6 MVU Thunder mini metro basketball (coached by Coach Jeremy, and assisted by Coach Tim) allowing for extra experience.