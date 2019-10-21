SWANTON – Vermont Public Radio has elected four new members to its Board of Directors to serve three-year terms. VPR announced that Molly Lambert of Swanton will be joined by Robert Allen of Dorset, Orly Munzig of East Dummerston, and Lane Fury of Barre.
“We’re excited to welcome these four new members to VPR’s board,” said Charlie Browne, chair of VPR’s Board of Directors. “They represent all parts of our state and bring a diverse set of experience and expertise that will strengthen VPR as an organization.”
Molly Lambert is a principal at Lambert Mediation and Consulting. She previously served as Director of the Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, President of the Vermont Captive Insurance Association and State Director of USDA Rural Development for Vermont and New Hampshire. Following her full-time career, she became interim Executive Director of the United Way of Northwest Vermont and also filled a similar role at Building Bright Futures, a statewide organization dedicated to improving the lives of Vermont children and families. In 2018, the Vermont Council on Rural Development presented its Community Leadership Lifetime Achievement Award to Molly and her husband, Hank.
The Vermont Public Radio Board of Directors is the entity legally responsible for the governance of VPR as a nonprofit corporation. It also holds the FCC broadcast licenses for the radio stations operating as VPR.
Board members are selected for their commitment to the mission and goals of VPR, and for their expertise in various fields. The individual directors serve as volunteers, and they meet in formal session each year at various locations around the region.