The start of a new year will also bring a new police chief to Swanton.
On Monday, the Village board of trustees hired Matthew Sullivan to fill the shoes of retiring Police Chief Leonard “Joey” Stell. Sullivan will begin work on Jan. 3, 2022.
Sullivan currently serves as Deputy Chief of Administration for the Burlington Police Department. He is in his 22nd year of service.
Along with a much shorter commute, the Bakersfield resident said he’s looking forward to a new career in a small town much like the one he lives in.
“These aren’t opportunities that come along very often,” Sullivan told the Messenger on Tuesday. “It seems like a great place to work.”
The move was prompted by a desire to progress his career, Sullivan said. He previously threw his hat in the ring for the position of Chief at the St. Albans City Police Department before Maurice Lamothe was hired.
Unlike the Burlington Police Department, the Swanton Village Police Department collaborates with other law enforcement agencies such as the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, something Sullivan said he is looking forward to.
Outside of his law enforcement capacity, Sullivan has been a hockey and winter sports coach and remained active in his community.
Originally from Connecticut, the then newly-married Sullivan left a legal career over 20 years ago to move to Vermont, his childhood vacation land, and begin a career at the Burlington Police Department.
While looking for a place to live, the Sullivans serendipitously stumbled on a property for sale in Bakersfield. The Sullivans bought the home immediately so he could start with the department.
With between 60 and 70 officers on the Burlington force, Sullivan’s transition to Swanton will involve getting used to a staff of less than 10. This challenge, he said, was one of the draws to the position.
“It’s a difficult job, but very rewarding,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan will replace Stell, who has been Swanton Village Police Chief for the last 14 years. During his tenure, Stell oversaw the introduction of a school resource officer at the Missisquoi Valley Union High School and the addition of a 56-hour a week contract with the Village.
“It’s sort of a bittersweet thing for him,” said Lieutenant David Kachajian, who is serving as Acting Chief while Stell is on vacation. “We never like to see any of us go. It's like a family … But at the same time after a long career, you want to see someone enjoy their retirement.”
