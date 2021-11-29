SWANTON — Free cookies, a horse-drawn wagon and even a visit from Santa: the Swanton 2021 Christmas in the Park drew families from near and far to celebrate the holiday season.
Freshly-covered in a blanket of white, the Village Green was slowly transformed into a winter wonderland. Tents popped up dolling out holiday treats while children bundled up in their snowsuits played on the common. Families waited patiently in line for a wagon ride pulled by two majestic Percheron horses, Apollo and Cash.
1 of 38
Emmett LaCross of Swanton has a chat with Santa. (Kate Barcellos)
Emmett LaCross of Swanton has a chat with Santa. (Kate Barcellos)
Swanton resident Emmett LaCross gets a high five from Santa during Swanton's Christmas in the Park celebration on Nov. 27. (Kate Barcellos)
Annette Hannah pours fresh hot cocoa during Christmas in the Park. (Kate Barcellos)
Erica Martel and Gabe Martel stopped by the Franklin Grand Isle Book Mobile on Saturday to check out the books. (Kate Barcellos)
Hadley Priebe, director of the Franklin Grand Isle Book Mobile and Corrie Lyndes, Community Outreach and Development Americore Vista. (Kate Barcellos)
Avery and Liberty Chevalier, enjoying some Christmas cocoa. (Kate Barcellos)
Therese and Charlotte Tucker eyeing the cookies on the Swanton Village Fire Auxiliary table. (Kate Barcellos)
Therese and Charlotte Tucker at their favorite table. (Kate Barcellos)
Kylie Young, Hannah Centabar, Ashley Dufresne, Stephanie Cook and Ashley Chevalier from the Swanton Village Fire Auxilliary. (Kate Barcellos)
Attendants munched on free cookies from the Swanton Village Fire Auxilliary. (Kate Barcellos)
Aaron Scocroft and Thatcher Scocroft. (Kate Barcellos)
Applejack the Christmas donkey. (Kate Barcellos)
Thatcher Snowcroft, 2, got to meet Prancer at the Swanton Christmas in the Park. (Kate Barcellos)
Audrey Doig and her mother, Emily, visited with Prancer during Christmas in the Park. (Kate Barcellos)
Audrey and Emily Doig. (Kate Barcellos)
A massive Christmas tree now stands in the Swanton Village Green park. (Kate Barcellos)
The Village Green park in Swanton is decorated for the holiday season. (Kate Barcellos)
Annette Hannah, board member of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce, dolled out steamy cups of rich hot cocoa to keep everyone warm while the Swanton Fire Auxiliary elves next door opened boxes of colorful cookies.
While the air was crisp and cold, families huddled together and smiles were warm. The Swanton Santa Clause made sure to attend, and made his way around the park in his classic suit visiting with children and giving out high-fives.
The Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile was there with its bounty of books both classic and modern, and in between sips of cocoa children poured over the pages in the van and on the tables outside.
Before the evening darkened, a new set of friends arrived: Applejack the Christmas Donkey and Prancer herself, having taken a break from her practice runs with Santa. Families visited with the animals — provided by Vermont Reindeer Farm in Orleans — and marvelled at Applejack’s holiday stockings.
The evening went from 2:30-five and is an annual tradition in Swanton Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.