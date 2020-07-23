I just watched the video of the Swanton Village Trustees meeting at which the Art Wall controversy was addressed - and it's hard not to be dismayed. David Hemingway, who arguably started this entire debacle with his aggressive and repeated whitewashing of the Art Walls, presented himself as a victim. He's certainly not that. Instead of initiating a discussion, his in-your-face rampage of painting was a deliberate picking of a fight. While Mr. Hemingway claims that he is not racist, it's difficult to interpret his attacks on the Art Wall paintings - a black fist holding a bouquet of flowers; white and brown joined hands surrounded by hearts, in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement - as anything but racist. Did he seriously think he was disseminating a message of unity, peace, and love? I doubt it, and so should everybody else. And did any of you, seriously, think those Art Wall flower-and-rainbow paintings were “hate speech?” On the other hand, if Mr. Hemingway has, as he claims, such a deep commitment to peace, Swanton – once – had many Art Walls, on another of which he could have painted his peace symbol. The Trustees, who argued that the Art Wall BLM paintings were statements, rather than art, should have taken that into account. The peace symbol is also a statement. Art is not, by definition, cute, as one Trustee argued; it’s meaningful. It’s meant to make people think. The Trustees' decision to remove Swanton’s Art Walls may have been an attempt to make controversy vanish - but sweeping divisions of this magnitude under the rug isn't going to make them go away. We’re now living with this, and the statements Swanton Village makes are going to make a difference. What does Swanton, as a community, believe in? Right now, we’re not looking good. Just check Vermont Digger. While everyone is certainly entitled to free speech, not all free speech is admirable, and we shouldn't pretend that it is. David Hemingway was wrong to behave as he did and I wish the Swanton Village Trustees had said so. Instead they ended up supporting not the best in us, but possibly the worst. They also allowed one disgruntled and confrontational person to destroy something just because he personally didn’t like it – and further supported him by destroying it for the rest of the town. The Swanton Village Trustees have a chance right now to take a public stand for tolerance and human rights – which opportunity, frankly, can’t come along all that often for small-town trustees. This is a big deal. And for all of us, for all of our kids – rather than attempting to silence and appease – I hope they step up to the plate and do it.
Rebecca Rupp
Swanton