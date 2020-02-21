SWANTON — Proposed increases in 2020 allocations to the Town of Swanton’s fire, police and recreation departments as well as its library will be up for vote this coming Town Meeting Day and would result in slight proposed increases to the tax rates.
The town has proposed a 2020 tax rate of $0.1504 for the General Fund, up from $0.1441 for 2019. It has also proposed a rate of $0.2441 to fund the highway department, up from $0.2362 in 2019.
The town has proposed an increase in allocations of 7.67% to the fire department for 2020, totaling $255,971. This proposed increase is due in part to the purchase of two fire trucks in 2019, Town Clerk Cathy Fournier said.
The town’s proposal also allocates $124,965 to the village police department, an increase of 7.97%, which Fournier said results from an increase in the cost of the town’s yearly contract with the department.
The total proposed budget allocation to the police department, fire department and highway department combined has been increased by 2.31%, Fournier said.
The town has proposed a decrease in highway department spending of 1.57%. The proposed highway department spending includes a $40,000 allocation for sidewalks along Route 78. The town plans to allocate 25,000 for road improvement projects, 16.67% less than 2019, and $275,000 on road resurfacing, 8.33% less than 2019.
The town’s proposed increase in the General Fund is due in part to proposed 8.9% increase in allocation to the town’s public library, with a total of $166,676.
The proposed library budget includes a 7.7% increase in staff salaries, with a total allocation of $129,000, as well as a 62.7% increase in spending for insurance fees, totaling $10,000.
Another factor in the proposed increase of the General Fund tax rate is a 27.32% increase in allocation to the Recreation Department, with proposed total allocations of $120,698.
Fournier said these proposals are not set in stone as they account for the passing of all articles on the ballot this upcoming Town Meeting Day.