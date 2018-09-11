ST. ALBANS- Suzanne Faye Leavitt from St. Albans, Vermont unexpectedly passed away Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Ethan Allen Residence.

Mom was born July 31, 1939 to Vernon and Audrey Leavitt (Pettengill) in Newport, Vt. She graduated from North Troy High School in 1957.

She had a passion for life. She always found the good in everybody who crossed her path. Her priority was being our mom, grandmother, sister and aunt. Equally important was her compassion and dedication to many people with developmental disabilities (beginning in 1973) or anyone who she thought needed a helping hand.

She loved cooking, gardening, photographs, travel (especially to Maine), shopping, fishing with her life partner Henry Girard, fresh turkey dinners with her brother’s family on Lincoln Mountain, Dud’s maple syrup, celebrating the holidays and Willie Nelson. After retirement Red Hats became her social focus. Her and Pat Gratton formed the “Forever Young” group in St. Albans. Mom knew she was aging and downsized (again) to Victoria Lane, where she loved skip-bo and a glass of wine with her friends. And then decided it was time to move to Ethan Allen Residence.

Mom leaves her son Scott Currier and Joni of Milford Maine, daughter: Deb Currier of Essex, Vt., Dudley Leavitt and Fay of Lincoln, Vt, grand daughter Amy and Steffan Ross, and great granddaughter Brooke Ross, of Milford Maine, nieces and nephews: Jodi and Jason Lathrop of Bristol; Jill and Jason Booska of Leister; Dudley Jr and Candie Leavitt of Lincoln; Jason and Kim Leavitt of Williston; Ben and Sara Leavitt of Glenville, N.Y.

Great nieces and nephews: Melinda and Jordan, Emily, David, Delaynah, Emmet, Oliver, Arriana, Jeramiah, Gracie, Isaiah, Alexa, Gracie Ann and Hunter the Golden Retriever.

Mom’s family treasures the memories of the 22 years with the entire Henry Girard, Jr family.

We want to thank Dr. Terri Nielsen and St. Albans Primary Care; Bayada Hospice, and Franklin County Hospice for their time and compassion for mom as well as the staff, residences and volunteers at Ethan Allen Residence in Burlington, Vt.

A graveside service will be held in the family lot in St. Albans Bay Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018. The family invites you to share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.