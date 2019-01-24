HIGHGATE – Susan E. Fontaine, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.

She was born on March 6, 1939 in Montreal, Quebec to the late Mitchell and Lucille Greenwood.

Susan was born and raised in Montreal and attended schools there. On September 6, 1958 she married the love of her life, Maurice Joseph Fontaine who predeceased her on June 12, 2012.

She is survived by her son, Michael Fontaine and his partner Lura Jacques of Franklin; daughter, Anne Marie Trainque and her husband Bernard of Colchester; three grandchildren, Michael Christopher Fontaine and his partner Kimberly Delorme, Riley Nean Fontaine, and Nicholas Bernard Trainque; two great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Maxwell; and a sister, Carol Watts of Florida.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in Susan’s memory can be made to CarePartners, 34 Franklin Park West, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

