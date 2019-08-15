ST. ALBANS – Susan Benoit O’Brien, a lifelong area resident, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, VT.

Born in St. Albans on September 15, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Omer Lionel and Lucille (Daley) Benoit. Sue was 81 years old.

On February 7, 1958, in Holy Angels Church, Sue married Thomas B. O’Brien, who predeceased her on May 11, 2014.

Sue was a 1955 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans and went on to receive her nursing degree from the Jeanne Manse School of Nursing. Sue was a longtime nurse at St. Albans Hospital, Kerbs Memorial Hospital, Verdelle Village, Northwestern Medical Center and the office of Dr. Martin Wennar, MD.

She was a lifelong communicant of Holy Angels Parish where she belonged to the Ladies of St. Anne and sang in the choir. Sue was also a member of the Red Hat Society and past President of the Franklin County Business and Professional Women.

Survivors include her children, Maureen Coleman and her husband Tim of Swanton, Terry O’Brien and his wife Ellen of Swanton, her grandchildren: Britain Lencki, Seth Coleman, Kathleen Hayes, Kaili Krupp, Robert A. Krupp, Ian Sylvester, Hillary Sylvester, Rachel Regalado, Logan Sylvester, Shannon O’Brien and Kate Sylvester, as well as several great-grandchildren.

Sue is also survived by her brother, Richard Benoit and wife, Linda, her sisters, Joanne McGinn and husband, Michael, Karen Gladden and husband, Raymond, Mary Pat Roche and husband, Paul, brother-in­ law, Dr. Terrence O’Brien and wife, Jean, sister-in-law, Dr. Cathleen Capogeannis, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband Tom, Sue was predeceased by nephews Michael E. McGinn and Matthew E. McGinn, niece Melissa McGinn Sullivan, and brother-in-law William Capogeannis.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19th at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street with the Reverend Kevin Chalifoux as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, VT for the exceptional care given to Sue during the last several years.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue’s memory may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10017 or online at https://www.alzinfo.org/ . To send Sue’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.