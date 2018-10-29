ST. ALBANS — Superior Technical Ceramics (STC), based here, has been acquired by Artemis Capital Partners, a private equity firm founded in 2010 and based in Boston, Mass., according to a press statement released by Artemis on Friday.

No details of the transaction were released.

Founded in 1898, STC makes ceramics with a wife range of applications, which are used in a number of industries where high heat, corrosion, electrical insulation and high pressure pose challenges. The company has 162 employees and 135,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

Artemis states that it “invests exclusively in differentiated industrial technology companies operating in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial automation, scientific and research, and medical sectors.”

“We are excited about partnering with Artemis. By combining STC’s strong operating team with Artemis’ strategic ownership, the Company is poised for a new era of growth and innovation. Most importantly, our customers can count on a seamless transition and our unwavering focus on performance, quality, and service,” said Superior Technical Ceramics president John Goodrich. “We are committed to staying in St. Albans, where we will continue to make decisions locally, pursue further job growth, and be an active member of the local community, and the greater Vermont economy.”

