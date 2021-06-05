Summertime heat in Vermont is expected this weekend and into early next week with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s.
The National Weather Service and the Vermont Department of Health are reminding people to stay safe and healthy as the thermometer rises.
During hot weather, your body’s temperature control systems can have a hard time keeping up, and your temperature can get dangerously high. Whether you are putting in your garden, taking your canoe out for a paddle or just out for a walk, it’s important to start slowly, drink more fluids than usual and take extra breaks in the shade or cool indoor locations, Accuweather said in a release.
Watch for symptoms of heat illness
Muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, headache or light-headedness are symptoms of heat-related illness. Most can be treated with fluids and by resting in a cooler place. Dial 911 or get immediate medical help if you are concerned about your or someone else's health.
During the 2018 heat wave, four Vermonters died from excessive heat.
Stay Cool, Stay Hydrated, Stay Informed
Follow these tips for staying safe and healthy in hot weather:
- Never leave children, people with a disability, older adults or pets in parked vehicles.
- Drink plenty of water, or non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.
- Take frequent breaks and seek relief in air-conditioned or other cool and shady places.
- Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.
- Close window shades during the day, keep windows closed when it is hotter outside than inside, and avoid using appliances and lights that generate heat.
- Check on loved ones and neighbors, especially those living alone and without air conditioning.
Cold water can still be a hazard
This early in the season, the water temperature of lakes and rivers remain dangerously cold.
Early June surface water temperatures on Lake Champlain and other bodies of water are typically only in the lower 50s, and immersion in cold water – whether on purpose or by accident – can become life threatening very quickly.
