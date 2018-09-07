The Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center's track and football field.

ST. ALBANS — The Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD) board has been asked to study the future of the management of the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center (CPSFC).

David Kimel, who has managed the facility for the past 20 years, superintendent Kevin Dirth and St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud have put together a memo suggesting such a study, with one possibility being an increased role in the management of the facility for the St. Albans City Recreation Department.

After some discussion at its Aug. 15 meeting, the Maple Run board agreed to consider the matter again at a later meeting.

MRUSD owns Collins Perley and currently hires Collins Perley Inc., a non-profit corporation, to oversee the facility. Some of the employees at CPSFC work for the school and some for Collins Perley, Inc., explained Kimel, a Maple Run employee.

The funds for the creation of the facility were donated by two local families with the intent of creating a recreation facility to serve both the school and the community, with the school, then Bellows Free Academy (BFA), having ownership, explained Kimel.

“A number of years ago BFA felt it was difficult for them to manage the facility in the manner that was envisioned,” said Kimel.

A study committee was formed which led to the creation of Collins Perley, Inc. to oversee day to day operations of the facility. That arrangement has been in place for 22 years, with the contract between the school district and the non-profit automatically renewing each year.

“The real question is: should there be a study to determine if the current model is the best model?” asked Kimel. “I don’t think it does any harm to look.”

Butch Hebert, the President of Collins Perley, Inc. said the board has not “really rolled up its sleeves” yet, adding, “I suppose it’s something that should be considered.”

He added, “The board feels very strongly that the current solution is working very well.”

