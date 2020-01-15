Nomination submitted by Milton Elementary School administration:
Team Pride Elves took over the Williston Walmart Thursday, December 19. Many inquiring holiday shoppers wanted to know why a group of kids were in the store on a school day. Team Pride students did explained they were in the store as part of an project benefiting the Milton Family Community Center. This project is really a wonderful testament to our fabulous community. From Mountain Transit donating the bus to 4th graders doing extra chores for others, it is amazing what lessons we can learn from coming together to make a difference.