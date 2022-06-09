SWANTON — A new mural bedecks the back of the student barn at Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School featuring both a Holstein cow and an inclusivity flag.
The mural was painted by about 40 MVU students who said they thought the image was a proud representation of their hometown and neighbors.
“The mural is very MVU,” said organizer and student Lindsay Gagne. “It explains us as a community — Swanton, Franklin, Highgate, all of us. It just fits everyone.”
Revealed for the first time this week, the mural was made possible via grant funding from the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition, United Way of Northwest Vermont, Franklin County Caring Communities and the MVU Student Action Squad.
Painted throughout the school year, the mural is a way of displaying who MVU is as a student community: friends, farmers, keepers of the earth and a welcoming and diverse school.
“This school is a very proud place,” said fellow organizing student Desirae Devost. “And this is a way to show people outside our school how much we don’t just care about our community. We identify with it, you know?”
Rather than paint the mural in the high school senior area as was originally planned, the students painted the mural on the back of the same barn that MVU students also built in prior years as a memoriam and honor to their fellow graduates. Soul Gurley, who graduates this year, designed the mural along with DeVost and Gagne.
“There is definitely pride in our agricultural community,” Devost said.
“This isn’t about one person in our class, it’s about all of us,” Gagne said.
Ashley Bowen is one of three teachers at the school who has been working to bolster student voice in her classes. Last year, Bowen and others received news that multiple organizations would be helping them secure grants for projects in their schools.
Richford Junior Senior High spent its grant funding on a mural last year, but this year both MVU and Enosburg completed theirs.
Upon receiving the news of their funding last year, Bowen said she immediately consulted her students.
“I said ‘I have the materials, come to me with demands, we will get it done,’” Bowen said. “They wanted to do something that beautified the campus and represented the school and students. All of the artists wanted it farm-based.”
After going through a couple of designs, a final farm-inspired design was approved by the school administration. A black and white cow resembling the on-farm Holstein Greta in a field with thistle flowers and a barn door painted with the inclusivity flag symbol is now emblazoned on their barn side.
The mural is bright and colorful, both cartoonist and realistic, with a stylish signature to the caricature that the students designed.
“I definitely want to do this again,” Bowen said. “This was super fun. The whole thing was just giving kids the opportunity to do what they want to do and getting to work with kids on something they’re excited about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.