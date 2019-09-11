ENOSBURG – Stuart “Boob” F. Gleason, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Burlington Health & Rehab Center, with his family by his side.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Enosburg Falls United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Sheldon Village Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the Enosburg Falls United Methodist Church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service.

