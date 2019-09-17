Ruthie Laroche – Messenger Sports



Enosburg—The Enosburg girls varsity soccer team hosted Fairfax on Tuesday afternoon for a classic in-county contest. Fairfax slipped past the Hornets, tallying three goals in the second half to earn the 3-2 lead.



The first half saw the Hornets come out with intensity, Michaela Chase scoring the first goal with less than a minute played. Sophie Burns scored Enosburg’s second goal midway through the first half.



The Hornets left the field at halftime with a 2-0 lead over the Bullets.



When the game resumed, the tables turned and BFA’s Jayce Douglas responded with Fairfax’s first goal within the first five minutes.



Nikki Chowela scored the second and third goals for the Bullets, one just minutes after Douglas and the other at the end of the second half.



“I’m really proud of the team. Before the second half, I told them we needed to step it up, and that it wouldn’t be good enough to get two goals; we’d have to get three, and they did it,” said Bullets head coach Jojo Lynch.



Kamryn Taylor, the goalkeeper for Fairfax, played a significant role in the win, making several spectacular saves to keep the Hornet offense in check.



“On our way here Kamryn was talking about how this game last year was her best game of the season, and I told her ‘let’s do it again!’ and she did,” said Lynch.



In-county games bring out the best in Franklin County teams, and Tuesday’s game was no exception.



“The level of play was awesome. That was a great game by Enosburg; they played really well,” said Lynch, “things just happened to fall in our favor today. We’ll be looking forward to the next game with them.”



Fairfax goalkeeper, Kamryn Taylor, shared her thoughts on the rally.



“I knew we could come back, but we needed that ‘click’ to get us going. I think that the penalty kick by Jaycee Douglas was what got us going,” said Taylor.



When asked about her role, Taylor’s response was on point.



“I’m just trying to keep the rebounds under control and help my team get the fire they need to come back.”



Although they didn’t get the win, Enosburg’s head coach Jason Hart recognized the good qualities his team brought to the field.



“We had tons of chances today, and I feel like on balance we played well and hard,” said Hart. “You can’t ask for more than that.”



Hart also gave a shout-out to Enosburg senior Hannah Burns.



“Hannah was huge for us in the back, she always is. She’s relentless, incredibly tough physically, and she’s smart.”



Fairfax will play Winooski next week and the Hornets will host MVU on Saturday for the annual homecoming game.



“Homecoming is a big deal for us,” said Hart. “We get the lights out and it’s our home night game. There’s a lot of excitement for sure.”