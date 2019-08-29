ST. ALBANS–The St. Albans Steelers youth football program turns 40 this year. Thanks to the many dedicated coaches and athletes, the Steelers teams have earned a reputation as a hard-working, competitive football program.

Last year, Kris Sabourin took the reigns of the program and the 7th and 8th grade Steelers football team.

“We had a great season,” said Sabourin. “We made it to the semi-finals and lost to Castleton, the team that went on to win the championship. It was a very eye-opening experience for the team, and it gave us a goal to work for this year.”

The Steelers 7th-8th-grade team’s 27 man roster has expanded significantly this year, reaching a high the program hasn’t seen since 2009.

“We retained a lot of our players, had first-year players come out, and we had kids transfer who will be coming to BFA St. Albans next year and want to learn the offense and defense they’ll use when they go to BFA,” explained Sabourin.

Over forty players on the roster this year, with all of last year’s seventh graders returning as eighth-graders.

Keeping 42 kids playing regularly could be a challenge, but Sabourin is pleased to report that this year’s group has a lot of flexibility and many players can move to different positions.

Sabourin and his coaching staff, which includes new coaches Matt Durocher Eric Daudelin, and Buster Start, as well as Steelers great Carl Laroe, have a clear goal in mind for this season.

“We’re working on fundamentals and getting back to the basics,” said Sabourin. “You’re never too good for the fundamentals.”

The Steelers will spend time this fall working on improving fundamentals, learning game play, and developing team conditioning. Sabourin noted that there are always places an athlete can work on to perfect their game.

“Self-competition helps at every level in life. It’s easy to compete against another person, but you also need to be pushing yourself to the next level.”

Relationships within the team are also paramount in Sabourin’s mind.

“We always try to preach that you need to get to know and trust teammates,” said Sabourin. “The kids have taken that to heart.”

After the success of last season, the team is very focused on having a good season and getting deep in playoffs.

“We’re on that slow climb to the mountain top. We want to keep trending in the right direction, getting better and working hard every day,” said Sabourin.

Sabourin, a former Steeler, played with the program for four years.

“Things have come full circle for me and, I find a lot of enjoyment coming back to the program that taught me so much,” said Sabourin. “Some of my greatest memories are from youth football.”

According to Sabourin, youth football is played at a time when kids are playing for the pure enjoyment of the game.

“We practice from 4:30 to 6:30, and kids get here early and stay late just to throw the football around. That’s what makes it so enjoyable. The kids just want to be here.”

When it comes to coaching, Sabourin noted that he looks back to his roots.

“I’m old school when it comes to winning. It’s not everything, but we also don’t practice for two weeks to play poorly on game day. You want to enjoy winning as a team, and you need that goal in mind.”

Even in tough games, Sabourin seeks to help his players understand the value of being proud of your team and your effort.

“Football is a big pride sport. When I was playing and we were losing games, the coaches taught us that you work hard no matter what’s going on in the game,” said Sabourin, “if the other team is going to beat you, they are going to have to work for that win.”

The Steeler’s 2019 season will kick off on August 31st against visiting Essex.

“Essex is well-coached and they have great numbers. We look forward to our game with them every year,” said Sabourin. “We can count on them to give us a good game, and it’s a good evaluation for us.”

This year, the Northern Vermont Football League moved from a division based model to a conference model; the Steelers will play in the Western Conference.

The Steelers face St. Johnsbury this year, a team they haven’t faced in recent history. They will also face Chittenden County East, Chittenden County South, Castleton, Essex and Colchester.

Regardless of who’s on the schedule, Sabourin says he will keep the attention on his player rather than the competition.

“In youth football, it’s even more important to keep your eyes on yourself, and that applies to coaches, too. We focus on doing what we do, not game-planning for other teams like a high school or college team.”

In a time when many youth programs are struggling for numbers, the Steelers’ numbers are soaring. Sabourin thanked his board and coaches for their part in that growth.

“Our board has made it a priority to purchase and refurbish helmets and equipment,” said Sabourin. “Parents want to know their children are being taught by educated coaches and protected with great equipment at the youth level.”

Carl Laroe, who is assisting Sabourin year, has been great for the team. Laroe has been with the program 38 of the 40 years and brings a wealth of knowledge to the Steelers program.

“Not a lot of youth programs can say they’ve been around for 40 years. The coaches are dedicated and they are always looking to create relationships so kids are glad to be here.”

Sabourin is no stranger to the game of football, and he knows what it takes to keep kids coming back year after year.

“Everyone plays football for a different reason–some want to make friends, some play to be the superstar, some want to be part of a team atmosphere, and some use it as off-season training for another sport,” said Sabourin, “and there are some that want a safe environment that they can count on being part of every day.”

“Identifying the players’ aspirations and making every kid feel important, that’s what we strive to do,” said Sabourin, “and I think we’ve done a good job of helping all the kids feel valuable to the team.”

