The State Board of Education's chair, Krista Huling, with Secretary of Education Dan French during Wednesday's education board meeting.

ST. ALBANS – The Vermont State Board of Education approved the final draft of their statewide education plan during a Wednesday morning meeting held in the auditorium at Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans, which includes the consolidation of nine school districts in Franklin County into three unified districts.

In what is likely to be the final meeting of the State Board of Education ahead of their Nov. 30 deadline for issuing a final statewide consolidation plan, the board voted 7-2 to confirm their provisional decisions regarding school mergers made during the weeks leading up to yesterday’s vote.

Only board members John Carroll and William Matthis dissented.

Under their final plan, the state education board confirmed decisions to join Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) High School’s member districts – Franklin, Highgate and Swanton – into a single unified union district, combine Montgomery and Sheldon with the Northern Mountain Valley Union school district and pair the Richford and Enosburgh school districts together.

The board also approved a statewide default articles of agreement, providing a guiding document for those state-mandated consolidations. Those articles include a mechanism for amendment by respective unified districts, so long as the whole district is allowed to vote on those amendments.

In approving the statewide education plan, the board openly wrestled with historic opposition to mergers in the districts they were consolidating. That conversation stemmed from a prepared statement read by Carroll, who spoke in the wake of the board’s confirmation of its decision to consolidate the MVU district.

“By my count, the state board will impose mergers on more than 30 Vermont communities which have explicitly opposed mergers,” Carroll read from a statement he summarized as ‘Mergers versus the Will of the People.’ “That means thousands of Vermonters are being told, not explicitly in these words, that their votes don’t matter.

“One would certainly think that they should matter,” he said.

Carroll also expressed reservations at what appeared to be a bias from the state board of education against proposals under Act 46’s Section 9, which afforded school districts uninterested in a merger a chance to craft an alternative governance structure (AGS) that could meet Act 46’s goals absent a merger.

Under Act 46, an AGS would have to substantively prove it could meet Act 46’s goals of improving efficiencies and educational opportunities without the requisite merger.

In most of the districts where an Act 46 merger was practicable and a Section 9 proposal was submitted, the state education board decided on consolidation.

Matthis shared Carroll’s reservations, stating that it appeared as though the board took the recommendations of then-Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey’s statewide plan for granted rather than genuinely consider those districts’ proposals under Section 9.

“We have to have some burden of proof… and we never asked for the burden of proof,” Matthis said, using Montgomery, a school that was adding students and where the community voted twice against a merger, as his example.

“The secretary’s report claims no facts had been presented… but they had 84 pages of carefully documented work,” Matthis said, referring to Montgomery’s Section 9 proposal. “The countering facts were never presented… [and] we were working on inadequate information on that.

“Without looking at those [Section 9 proposals] fairly and openly, I don’t think we have done right by this.”

Carroll and Matthis’s comments won applause from the handful of community members – less than a dozen – present to protest a forced merger.

Other members of the board, however, felt strongly that they were in the right on these mergers and defended the fact that they had considered towns’ Section 9 proposals before ultimately agreeing with Bouchey’s recommendations.

According to board member Oliver Olsen, many of those Section 9 proposals didn’t properly map an alternative governance structure and just argued in favor of the status quo. Many of those, he argued, weren’t proper attempts at a Section 9 proposal.

“There were actually relatively few valid Section 9 proposals,” Olsen said. “There were a lot of comments and proposals, but a lot of them weren’t actually technically Section 9 proposals.”

Board member John O’Keefe also wondered how it would be fair to those districts that voluntarily merged under the threat of a forced Act 46 merger if the state education board excused unwanted mergers from its final plan.

“I’m not quite sure how these other communities have come to the realization that if they don’t act… they’ll be excused,” O’Keefe said. “I understand where John [Carroll] is coming from, but at the same time, we have to look at these other towns.

“All these other communities that did merge… what do we tell them?”

