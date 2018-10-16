HIGHGATE – The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) is drafting a master plan for the state’s system of airports, a task that brought them to Highgate Monday night to introduce the planning process to stakeholders, residents and aviators that use the nearby Franklin County State Airport (FCSA).

This being one of the first meetings of the planning process’s first steps, representatives from VTrans in attendance instead presented the reasons behind drafting a master plan, namely that, with the previous plan being a decade old, it was no longer reflective of the state’s aviation needs.

Should VTrans follow through on any of its planned upgrades for Vermont’s airports, needed federal funding would also require a statewide plan to be in place.

“The current plan is close to 12 years old,” said Costa Pappis, a VTrans planning coordinator. “It’s really dated… and what happens with these plans is that they don’t really reflect the needs on the ground.”

Currently, the planning process, coordinated by consultant Rick Lucas of McFarland Johnson, has only come as far as categorizing the 16 different public-use airports considered in the state-wide aviation plan, dividing those airports into four somewhat-distinct groupings based on the services provided by those airports and the needs of the surrounding communities.

A category one airport is treated as a barebones public-use airport with a very basic level of service, capable of handling single-engine propeller planes on a shorter runway. A category four airport, meanwhile, can handle jet aircraft and commercial service.

According to the plan, there are only two category four airports in Vermont: Burlington International Airport and Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport.