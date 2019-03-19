FRANKLIN — Starr D. Peloubet, age 57, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was a son of Sally Simpson Peloubet of Franklin, Vermont, and the late Clark S. Peloubet.

In addition to his mother, Starr is survived by his wife, Judy A. May Peloubet, whom he married on May 23, 1992; his daughter, Amber (Mark) Wilcox of Wooster; his sons, Johnny, Brady and Michael Peloubet; his grandchildren, Memphis, Austin and Aspen; his brothers, Dale (Deborah) and Gary (Jennifer) Peloubet; and his nieces and nephews.