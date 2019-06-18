ISABELLA, MO. – Stanley David Greene, 81, formerly of St. Albans, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his home in Isabella, Missouri, with his wife of 42 years by his side. He was born in St. Albans, on August 21, 1937, the son of Howard and Ella (Boisvert) Greene. He married Edith (Provencher) Fortin in 1976. She was devoted in her caretaking of him until his death.

Stanley attended a one-room school for eight years and graduated from B.F.A. St. Albans in 1955. He enlisted in the VT Army National Guard and was a member of the H.H.CO. 1st Battalion, 172nd Armor Division for 7.5 years. He held a variety of jobs before working for IBM for over 25 years. He was most proud of his time working for the railroad as a fireman, starting with the old coal engines. He always wanted to be an engineer but his hearing loss didn’t allow him to see his dream become a reality.

Stanley loved bowling, golfing, and playing card games with friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid gardener and hunter, but especially loved fishing. He spent countless hours fishing in nearby rivers and on Lake Champlain in the many years he and Edie lived on the lake.

Stanley was a very spiritual man who loved the Lord. He continued to share his love for the Lord with everyone he met. When he saw someone he knew, his smile lit up the room. He would talk with anyone who would listen and was called the “Mayor” of the campground they visited in the summers in Vermont.

He is survived by his loving wife, Edith of Isabella, Mo.; his son Dennis Greene and partner Nancy Bockus of Swanton, his daughter Deana (Greene) Brown and her husband Samuel of St. Albans, and son Chris Fortin and his wife Norma of Isabella, Mo.; grandchildren Samantha, Joshua, and Madison Brown, and Leah Fortin and her fiancée Richard Tatera; his devoted twin sister Sylvia Greene Boccio and her husband William of Essex Junction; many brothers-in-law and their spouses, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson Shane Fortin, and best friends Leo and Jeanette Cushing.

A family celebration of Stanley’s life will be held this summer in Vermont.

The family would like to thank all of his caregivers in Vermont and in Missouri, especially Hospice of Mountain Grove. For those who wish, contributions in Stanley’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/nca/donate, or Hospice, 1602C N. Main Street, Mountain Grove, MO 65711. https://www.compassus.com/locations/find/missouri/mountain-grove/focus.