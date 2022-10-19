ST. ALBANS — If you lined up all the Catholics in St. Albans in 1872, you could extend the line down Lake Street from St. Mary’s to Holy Angels.
Today, there’s too few parishioners for two churches.
After Nov. 20, St. Mary’s Catholic church will join with the Holy Angels parish, 150 years after they first separated.
The decision to close St. Mary’s church was made by the Burlington Diocese, under Bishop Christopher Coyne. He, along with Monsignor John McDermott, visited St. Mary’s this past Monday night to deliver the news.
For many local parishioners, the closure was expected. This past summer, the congregation recognized the need for major repairs to the aging St. Mary’s Catholic church building. Originally built in 1849, the building is the oldest to serve as a Catholic church in Vermont, but decades of slow decay took a toll on the old brick building, Father Christopher Micale said.
Micale serves as priest for both St. Marys and Holy Angels.
To fix the building, the church hired two engineering firms to get an idea of what the costs would be, but they found structural concerns that cast doubt on the safety of the building. Additional engineering reviews only confirmed that an update would most likely cost a few million dollars.
One of the bigger costs, for example, would be major modifications to the building’s roof. Micale said the church had not been constructed to bear the weight of a slate roof, and over time, the weight has pushed the walls out to the point where they’re off by seven degrees.
“It’s not a good situation to be in, and the bishop didn’t want any snow to lay on top of it,” he said.
Potential fixes would be installing large metal support rods, or adding flying buttresses to the church. Both, however, come with major costs as well as practical concerns, and ultimately, it was the bishop’s decision to close the church.
When he announced he was visiting, Micale said everyone assumed he came to deliver the bad news.
“We will continue mass until Nov. 20, then the doors will be locked and no one will be able to use that for any purpose,” Micale said.
Old Building. New Purpose?
With the decision to reform St. Mary’s and Holy Angels now official, the next step for the new, joint congregation will be merging infrastructure.
Micale said the two parish councils and the two finance committees will need to merge, and the St. Mary’s congregation can start attending mass at Holy Angels.
As part of its decision-making process, Micale said the church reviewed the Holy Angels church building to see how well it will hold up, and the structure should be able to support the extra wear-and-tear that comes with a larger congregation.
Parishioners of the newly-formed church will then have the option of deciding what to do with the old St. Mary’s building.
Part of the church’s challenge, however, is trying to figure out its best options under current trend lines. Back in the 1990s, roughly 90% of the population self-identified as Christian, but there’s been a steady decrease since that time. As of 2020, the Pew Research Center estimates Christians now only make up 64% of the U.S. population, and New England is well-known as the most secular region of the country.
In other words, there’s just not as many parishioners able to carry potential costs related to its now abandoned old church building.
“It’s heart wrenching to people. It’s very difficult and sad, but there are realities that need to be acknowledged,” Micale said. “We are one in Christ. We don’t worship buildings. We worship Christ. We worship God.”
To let them know about the plans to shut down the church, Micale said he’s already talked with city officials about the building, and he said they’ve some interest in both the church and the old rectory.
City Manager Dominic Cloud said there aren’t any definitive plans, but rather, the early conversation helped the city get on the ground floor of discussions on the topic since the city is “in the redevelopment business.”
“I haven’t seen any of the reports of the building, but I think it’s exciting to think about repurposing that building for a different use,” Cloud said.
The final decision, however, will be with the parish, who still own the church and rectory properties.
