ST. ALBANS — Water rates are going up in St. Albans.
To balance less water usage and increases in expenses, the St. Albans City Council approved a 4.1% rate increase to be applied equally throughout its service area during its Monday night meeting.
Tom Leitz, the city’s director of administration, said even with the increase, St. Albans City still has lower rates compared to other Vermont municipalities.
“A few months back, we applied to the USDA for some funding for the water tower, and the answer was ‘Your water rates are too low. There are no grant funds available.’ So I guess compared to our competitors in Vermont, we’re doing okay,” Leitz said.
The change in rate will cover a 1.6% increase in operating expenses for the water budget, which is expected to go up from $2,687,449 in 2022 to $2,730,902 in 2023.
The move also helps cover lower usage rates. Leitz said both residents and businesses have been installing low flow devices and finding ways to decrease how much water they use, which has decreased usage revenues. The city, however, still has to cover the operating costs of the department and debt service on infrastructure, so the increase in rates will help close the gap.
Council President Chad Spooner said he’s aware of people’s feelings on the city’s water rates, but he said the payment is worth it for what it provides.
He estimated his household, a family of three, ends up with roughly a $100 water budget per month, but compared to a full septic system, which can cost upwards of $50,000, the city’s water bills aren’t too high.
“It’s clean, good water, and it’s reliable,” Spooner said. “People complain, but I’m telling you, this is a godsend.”
Council also approved a 30 cent increase in stormwater fees, which would bring the fee up to $12.00 per equivalent residential unit.
During Monday night’s meeting, Leitz highlighted the new expenses as he explained the proposed water, sewer and stormwater budgets to council.
They include an additional $80,000 that would cover the purchase of radio-signaled water meters that the city is slowly installing, an extra $10,000 in the city’s debt service to help prepare it for eventual costs related to the new Aldis Hill water tank project and some increases in the salaries line items for the various departments.
The city has adopted a program to encourage its workers to pursue certification related to running its water and sewer infrastructure, and the additional funds help pay for the program, Leitz said.
As for the water tank project, he explained that the city won’t have to worry about debt service from the project for another three years, but the construction, expected to cost $2.5 to $3 million, will add another $100,000 to the city’s total over a 20-year-period.
In the 2023 budget, the debt service for the water department is $520,759.
Once construction of the new tank is completed, the former tank, built in the 1960s, is scheduled to be refurbished at a cost of roughly $1 million.
In related news, St. Albans City Council also took the following actions:
- Gave its approval to use roughly $36,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for environmental site assessments of two ongoing housing projects. The first would provide $23,400 to pay for the work at 191 Lake Street, where a 68-unit apartment building is expected to be constructed, and the second would use $12,992 to finish out the undergoing assessment of 24 Maple St.
City Manager Dominic Cloud said there isn’t a lot of grant money available for environmental site assessment, and ARPA dollars can help fill the gap.
“This just checks off a lot of boxes, from infill development to housing,” Ward 4 Alderperson Mike McCarthy said. “If we’re going to use ARPA money for anything. This is exactly the kind of thing we should do.”
- Had a moment of silence for former city clerk, Curry Galloway, who died Sunday, June 5. She had held the position for the last four years before leaving due to health problems.
- Approved two police policies related to the St. Albans Police Department’s duty to intervene and how officers treat prisoners and use the department’s holding area.
- Adopted two proclamations for two June events: Pride month and Juneteenth National Independence Day.
- As the liquor control board, approved two outside dining areas for local businesses Nourish and City Side Pub.
City Side Pub is the new name of Shooter’s Saloon, which is expected to be changed due to Lisa Blouin taking over the rental lease agreement on the property.
- Extended the emergency ordinance that established a four-way stop at the intersection of Federal and Lower Newton streets.
- Approved multiple candidates for council committees. KarenMarie Peltier was approved to serve on the Design Advisory Board, and David Glidden and Matt Preedom were approved as the city’s Northwest Regional Planning Commission representatives.
