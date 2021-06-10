ST. ALBANS TOWN — On Monday, the St. Albans Town Selectboard unanimously voted to stand with the Green Mountain State and honor Juneteenth.
“I wanted to do it,” said Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso. “We wanted to do it, because it's just the right thing to do. Joining the State of Vermont in honoring Juneteenth as a state holiday was a no-brainer for us.”
Deso said he worked with staff to draft a resolution on the subject, and after a brief discussion the selectboard voted that June 19 would forever be commemorated in the town.
“It wasn't much of a discussion, really,” Deso said. “It's another opportunity for the residents of the towns to come to terms with American history and celebrate our freedoms.”
Gov. Phil Scott declared Juneteenth a state holiday last year, recognizing the Emancipation Proclamation as a state holiday.
Juneteenth began in Galveston, Texas, but it is now recognized as a day of observance in every state except Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota, according to a report compiled by the Congressional Research Service.
The first state to recognize Juneteenth was Texas in 1980, followed by Florida in 1991, Oklahoma in 1994, and Minnesota in 1996.
Delaware recognized the day in 2000, and Oregon this year. Click here to view the resolution from St. Albans Town.
But that wasn’t the only big change in St. Albans Town: in honor of pride month, the town has redesigned its logo with beautiful red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple coloring to show their allegiance to the mission of inclusivity in their community.
“The board is very enthusiastic about this,” Deso said in a call on Wednesday. “St. Albans Town is an inclusive, community-minded and beautiful place to live. We celebrate our diversity here, and we celebrate our freedoms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.