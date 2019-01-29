By MIKE DONOGHUE

Messenger Correspondent

BURLINGTON – A 22-year-old Franklin County man is facing a charge of aggravated assault in connection with a beating that left a Burlington man unconscious with bleeding in his brain, a fractured skull and a broken eye socket in a week old case.

Robert Beattie, of St. Albans, is due in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington on Feb. 7 to face the felony assault charge, Burlington Police said Monday evening.

The victim, a 21-year-old man with the initials “J.K.,” received serious injuries to his head and face when pummeled about 2:15 a.m. Jan. 18 in the parking lot next to City Market at 82 South Winooski Avenue. It was the former headquarters for the Burlington Police Department.

Burlington Police never released public information about the attack or asked for help from taxpayers until the seventh day of the investigation.

“This incident happened shortly after bar closing on Friday morning when the parties left the Church Street Marketplace area,” Burlington Police said when they finally went public with a news release on Thursday, Jan. 24 about 4:25 p.m.

