ST. ALBANS — On Saturday, the 10th annual Festival of the Trees kicked off with a tree lighting, bonfire and fireworks in Taylor Park.

George Ouellette was hand to take photos, which are shown below. Photos are reduced in size. To purchase a full size photo, contact George at George Ouellette Photography.

The Festival continues on Tuesday with a holiday pajama party at the St. Albans Free Library from 6-8 p.m. On Wednesday, the Welden Theatre will host a free holiday movie at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, the Messenger and Peoples Trust Company will bring you the annual Running of the Bells. Register at the Messenger office or the Running of the Bells website.

For a full listing of Festival events, click here.