The Mathieu family, a.k.a. Bella Films, on the red carpet. They jointly created Stronger Than Death, a tale of dismemberment and revenge.

ST. ALBANS CITY — Nearly two hundred people gathered at the Welden Theatre Monday night for tales of homicidal grandmas, were-boys, dangerous string and blood-sucking maniacs.

The Northwest Nightmares Film Festival has grown so much in its five years that this year’s festival includes an encore evening for those who didn’t snag opening night tickets, which sold out a week prior.

Those who did manage to secure tickets endured nearly two hours of diverse local films, and one not-so-local film: Roots of Sin, a tale of heartbreak and ritual resurrection by Dream Eater Productions of Newark, N.J.

Its 13 fellow submissions came from Milton, Burlington, Colchester, St. Albans, Hyde Park, Berkshire and Swanton. St. Albans had the most representation, five films, including this year’s grand prize winner, Listen.

Listen transforms the serenity of St. Albans’ Hard’ack trail into a route of terror. Leaves hiss, trees quiver — the filmmakers even imbued an innocent squirrel with malice.

In Listen, a woman follows the trail to record bird songs. She encounters a limping man with a shovel, who warns her to stay on the path.

She doesn’t, of course, a decision with literally grave consequences.

