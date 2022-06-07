ST. ALBANS - On June 4, 2021, the No. 4 BFA-St. Albans Comets found themselves down by five goals with 12:27 left in a quarterfinal game against the No. 5 CVU Redhawks. The Comets would pull off an improbable comeback that ended with an overtime goal by Sophie Zemianek, sending them to a semifinal matchup against Burr and Burton Academy.
368 days later on Tuesday, June 7, the No. 1 Comets found themselves again down by five goals in a playoff game against the No. 4 Redhawks; this time in a semifinal and with only 8:52 to repeat the impossible of the year prior.
BFA found themselves in this position after a wild back and forth start to the game which saw seven total goals scored in the first five minutes. The rapid pace would slow, and as it did CVU would extend their lead over the Comets to 9-6 by halftime through a combination of goals from free space shots and off the rush opportunities.
The Comets didn’t fair much better through the early portion of the second half, getting outscored 3-1. The only reason the Redhawks didn’t have a greater lead at the point of BFA’s timeout, which they called with 8:52 remaining, was due to Ayla Shea’s battle in goal that kept the game just within reach with a 12-7 score in CVU’s favor. Comets’ coach Mary and Pipes and Zemianek spoke to soul searching that took place during the Comets’ timeout.
“They said to each other this game is not over,” said coach Pipes. “You think they would come over and just say to try and get one more, but no. It was, ‘we’ve got this, this is our game, we’ve done this before’. They were just ready to go and all it took was a little momentum.”
“We were told to believe, we were told that five goals is nothing in girl's lacrosse,” started Zemianek. ”Get the possession, take the time, see the play, make it happen, and that there was no reason that it can’t happen.”
The game plan described by Zemianek was executed to a tee by the Comets. Zemianek won draw control, BFA took possession downfield, waited for the right moment, and a pass from Jodie Gratton to Adi Hughes sparked a renewed sense of belief that a comeback was possible.
“The timeout obviously got me hyped, then there was that beautiful pass; I don’t remember if it was Jodie or Lo (Loghan Hughes), and that kind of got me going,” said Adi Hughes on scoring the goal. “That was the first time I was like ‘we can do this, so let’s do it’. We just had beautiful passing- we saw each other, we communicated so nicely, we just knew exactly what we needed to do and we did it.”
The goal spurred the Comets into action and the Hughes sisters led the way. Adi would notch three more and Loghan scored the tying goal over the next five minutes of play. With a minute remaining on the clock, the old adage of ‘history repeats itself’ came true when Zemianek fired home a missile of a shot to complete the comeback and win the game for BFA.
“You know, I just saw the lane and saw the net,” recounted Zemiank. “The girls cleared the space for me to give me that lane and I got lucky on that one, just like I did last year. Thankfully it went in.”
Though it took a team effort to win, the individual performances of Zemianek and Adi Hughes were not lost upon coach Pipes as she spoke about the girls following the game.
“God I’m gonna miss Sophie next year,” started Pipes. “They have heart. Sophie was shaking like a leaf but she knew what needed to be done and she did it. Same thing with Adi. They were really marking up hard on Loghan so Adi had to step up, which she did. Adi’s game this year has grown tremendously and I’m really looking forward to what she’s going to be able to do in the coming years.”
The win will once again send the Comets into a playoff round against Burr and Burton Academy, the only difference being that this year the two teams will be facing off for the state championship rather than the semifinal. BFA did defeat BBA to advance to the finals last year, but this season the two teams have not yet played. Zemianek pointed out that the unshakable resolve of this Comets team, spurred on by the motto ‘believe’, will serve them well when facing their next opponent.
“I think the biggest thing is the word 'believe' for us. There is no end until the final horn for us. These girls just keep pushing and they know what to do and where to be. We’re just going to give it everything until that last horn.”
Comets Scoring and Saves:
Adi Hughes led the Comets’ scoring with a total of five goals and one assist. Sophie Zemianek and Caroline Bliss both scored a pair of goals, Loghan Hughes added a goal and two assists, and Jodie Gratton notched a goal and an assist. Rae Alexander and Allie Bushey rounded out the scoring with a goal each. Ayla Shea made nine saves in goal over the course of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.