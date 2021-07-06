This summer, the Enosburg Falls Country Club is trying something a little different: a kids' golf league, thanks to the generosity of volunteers and Golf Fore All at Enosburg Falls Country Club.
"This league may be the first of its kind in the county," said Wynn Paradee.
Young people can get a junior membership to the course for $50, and currently, almost 90 junior members are associated with EFCC.
"Adults have the leagues and tournaments. These kids don't, but they do now," said Paradee, who's been fundamental in establishing the program.
At the moment, the program is focused on 10-15-year-olds, but there may be some leeway for kids a little older.
"We're playing from the family tees for a short course. The better you are from a family tee, the more individual points you'll have to make," said Paradee.
"Golfers are assigned a number of points they need to get to carry their part of the team (based on skill). That number can adjust based on your performance to help everyone improve. This helps everyone compete at their ability."
The league's goal is to get kids playing and help them improve their game.
"We want them to get better, to learn the rules, golf etiquette, and the pace of play. Those are things you can't get at a driving range," explained Paradee.
The first week was a tremendous success, according to Paradee.
"The kids loved it, and they can't wait to get back next week."
Each week the winning team will be rewarded with ice cream. That's my kind of incentive!
"At the end of the whole thing, we want to do a pizza party and a Field Day with a putting, chipping, and pitching contest the last week," Paradee.
Paradee spent 17 years coaching golf, and he's confident this program will be great on several levels.
"Every golf course in the county will benefit from this, and so will the high school teams. This is a good thing for golf in general."
