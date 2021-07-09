Kaden McAllister led his team to first place in the EFCC Youth League this week with his +4.5.Teammates Gavin Bruzzi, Waylan Choiniere, and Benny Wolfe also were on the plus side. The player who was most over his required points was Luke Bruzzi as he made 23 and was 7 over while carding a 40. A total of 18 juniors competed, making up 5 teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.