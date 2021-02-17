HIGHGATE — Long time rival Woodstock traveled to Highgate to face the Lady Thunderbirds in their home opener Wednesday afternoon. The Wasps scored the winner midway through the third period to nip the Thunderbirds, 2-1 in a surprisingly close checking game.
Neither team gave the other much room to move contributing to few good scoring chances.
“Woodstock did a good job of clogging the middle,” commented MVU coach Brian Fortin. “We didn’t have too many high quality chances. We gave the puck away too often and made some poor decisions especially in the neutral zone. These are things that happen in early season games. The problem is that we only have eight games this year and we don’t have the luxury building the team as we would in a 20 game season.”
The first period was back and forth with neither team showing much offense. That changed with four minutes left when Woodstock’s Hayley Kassidy ripped a shot over goalie Maddy Conley’s head going just under the crossbar giving the Wasps a 1-0 lead.
MVU came out strong in the second; an early face off win by Breezy Parent went to defenseman Brooke Rainville whose deflected shot caromed over to Karissa LeClair. Wasp goalie Ava Dodson made her first tough save of the game on LeClair’s shot.
Eighth grader Rory Schreindorfer blocked a shot at the far blue line and went in alone on Dodson five minutes in. Schreindorfer went high glove side, but not high enough as Dodson made the save.
Parent made a rush in and let it go at the face off dot. This time the puck went over Dodson’s glove and also over the crossbar.
The Thunderbirds scored their first goal of the season with five minutes remaining in the period. Bri Jarvis carried the puck down below the face off dot, taking two players with her. She fed back to a trailing Parent, who fired at the net and the puck bounced around to the back door where LeClair lit the lamp.
It was up to Dodson to rob Jarvis off her backhand on the next shift to keep the scored knotted at one.
Woodstock scored the winning goal on a similar shot that they scored the first one with. This time it came from Conley’s left just above the dot and the shot sailed over her head into the top corner.
MVU’s chances of a comeback were hampered by taking two penalties in the last six minutes. Parent did have a chance when she stole the puck and put a back hander on Dodson, forcing her to make a good toe save.
The Thunderbirds did get the extra attacker on with 40 seconds left but couldn’t connect and the game ended 2-1.
“I thought we played a good game until the last few minutes,” commented Fortin. “It’s been tough getting focused under the circumstances this year. I hope we can now have an uninterrupted season and get better every game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.