A team can learn more from a loss than from a win. For the MVU girls' hockey team, the lesson learned from the Saturday, Dec. 10, opening contest against Rice is that a team can’t take nine penalties, give up three powerplay goals, and expect to win the game. The Knights defeated the Thunderbirds 4-1.
The new look T-Birds, featuring four eighth graders and four freshmen, came out skating hard. Maybe too hard.
“We were physical, which I like,” said MVU coach Katie Campbell. “But they have to stay on the right side of the line. We crossed that line too many times tonight, and it cost us.”
Rice scored three and a half minutes in on a 5-on-3 powerplay. That was the only goal of the period, thanks partly to eighth-grade goalie Jadyn Lapan, who was solid all game.
“Jadyn was a nervous wreck before the game,” continued Campbell. “She said her legs were like Jello. You would never know it after the game started.”
MVU had two great chances to score late in the first when Emily Airoldi broke in alone but was stuffed by Rice goalie Sam Plunkett. The trailing Abigail Wilcox nearly put the rebound home. The next shift, another eighth grader, Addyson Longway, made a quick move at the blue line and went in alone but was stopped by Plunkett.
Rice added two more in the second to take a 3-0 lead going into the third.
“Between periods, we talked about still being in the game, despite all the time we played shorthanded,” commented Campbell. “We just had to get an early one and build on it.”
The Thunderbirds did get an early one on a play that started in the neutral zone. Defenseman Brooke Rainville passed cross ice to fellow defenseman and captain Madison Guyette. Guyette rushed down into the zone and fired at Plunkett. This time Airoldi was in the right spot and beat Plunkett on the rebound shot.
Both teams played well the entire third period--very fast, quick transition, and good scoring chances.
The Knights added another one late in the period to make the final 4-1.
This is a team that can easily win 3-2 games but not 7-5 games.
“We have no superstars,” concluded Campbell. “Which is not a bad thing. We have players that can score across the board. The new players have fit in nicely; they all pull for each other. Rory Schreindorfer isn’t playing in anybody’s shadow this year; she was a real force out there tonight. I believe when the new players get comfortable with the high school game that, we will have a very good season. The flu hit us hard this week, canceled practice even, but when everyone gets healthy, we’ll be an exciting team to watch.”
