ST. ALBANS — The varsity Comets softball team hosted Mount Mansfield Union on Tuesday, quickly tallying eight runs in the first two innings while allowing only one runner to score in the second.
Sophomore Sierra Yates started from the circle for the Comets, striking out one batter in the first, two in the second, and one in the third.
Cora Thomas, a freshman, replaced Yates in the fourth, getting three outs in four at-bats and striking out one. The Comets plated seven runners in the bottom of the fourth, including a home run by Caitlyn Dasaro.
In the top of the fifth, Thomas retired three consecutive batters to end the game, the Comets earning the 14-1 win in five innings.
"The last pitcher we faced threw close to 60 mph, and this pitcher threw closer to 40. We tried to get them ready for the change of pace. We were a little ahead at times, but we adjusted and got some decent hits," said Comet coach Bert Berthiaume.
Thomas had her first varsity outing, coming in in relief for Yates.
"I was happy to be out there; it was a great experience. Ruby (Dasaro) had some great plays, and Marin (McGinn) is outstanding at first base. She always makes us look good! We work so well together as a team," said Thomas.
"Sierra and Cora both did a great job today. I wanted to see my young kids and how they're pitching. It's nice to see them out there in the dirt against live batters," said Berthiaume.
"Ruby started at second and rotated to short; she's got good defensive skills, a great arm, and anticipates well."
There are two sets of siblings on this year's Comets' team: Caitlyn and Ruby Dasaro and MacKenzie and Cadence Moore.
"It's cool because they all get along so well and support each other," said Berthiaume, "and that's fun."
