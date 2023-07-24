74205577_1689887754880442_r.jpeg

The Northeast Little League (NELL) 8-10 softball All-Stars won the Vermont State Championship in an undefeated season on 7/19/23. The team is made up of 12 awesome players who hail from the VT towns of Bakersfield, Berkshire, Enosburg, Fairfield, Montgomery, and Sheldon. They will now represent VT in the Little League Regional Tournament in Pennsylvania starting on 7/29/23. The 12 girls on the team, and their amazing coaches, have worked tirelessly over the past six weeks preparing for this moment. Taking 12 players and their families to Pennsylvania for the tournament will be a costly endeavor. We are kindly asking for donations to help support tournament fees, transportation, lodging, and other expenses that we will be incurred throughout this once-in-a-lifetime journey. Every little bit helps, and we would be forever grateful. Northeast Little League is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, and a 2023 tax write-off letter can be made available to you upon request.

